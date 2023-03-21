THE extension of the Cercanías Málaga – El Chorro/Caminito del Rey service is now a reality.

The service was put into operation yesterday, Monday March 20, and offers 11 frequencies from Monday to Thursday as well as Saturdays and 13 runs on Fridays and Sundays.

In addition, this new service has a 30% discount on the single ticket Malaga – El Chorro/Caminito del Rey.

The journey takes 53 minutes from Malaga Centro Alameda and 50 minutes from Malaga Maria Zambrano to El Chorro/Caminito del Rey station.

The first services of the day departs at 8:24am from Malaga Maria Zambrano and at 9:40am from Málaga Centro.

Likewise, the last train back to the capital will leave at 8:18pm from El Chorro, with the price of a return ticket set at €7.

The extension of the C2 line to El Chorro comes into service to boost inland tourism and facilitate the connection to the famous walkway, which up until now could only be accessed by bus or private transport.

The new Cercanias train service forms part of a three-year pilot scheme, extendable by agreement, if the service is used by enough passengers for it to be serviceable.

