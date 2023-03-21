BLOOD banks in Malaga are down to a critical one-day supply.

The Regional Center for Blood Transfusion (CRTS) of Malaga has called for ‘urgent blood donations of all blood groups’.

The situation, as they have warned, is critical, with blood banks down to a one-day supply, the lowest it has been in five years.

In Malaga 250 donations are needed every day in order to maintain sufficient stock to cover all the demand in the hospitals and for this reason, the Blood Transfusion Centre (on the grounds of the Civil Hospital) will be open almost all week (until Friday, March, 24 from 9am to 9pm and Saturday, March 25 from 9am to 2pm) with a mobile team also doing the rounds.

This week the mobile teams will also be at the following locations:

– Faculty of Education Sciences, from 10am-2pm and 5-9pm (Today, March 21).

– School of Industrial Engineering, from 10am-2pm and 5-9pm(March 21-22)

– Estepona (Centro Cultural Padre Manuel), from 10am-2pm and 5-9pm (March 22 and 23)

– Centro Univ. Enfermería Virgen de la Paz Ronda, from 4-8pm (23)

– Faculty of Social Studies and Commerce, from 10am-2pm and 5-9pm (23)

– Mijas Pueblo (Mobile Unit next to the Town Hall), from 5-9pm (24)

– Nueva Andalucía (Parroquia Virgen Madre), from 5-9pm (24)

-Totalán (Unidad Móvil-Plaza Antonio Molina), from 5-9pm (24)

– Monda (Consultorio Médico), from 5-9pm (24).

A few weeks ago, the Centro de Transfusión Sanguínea de Málaga also called on thousands of university students throughout the province to donate blood under the slogan ‘Dona sangre, da vida’ (Donate blood, give life).

The campaign, which is still active, is aimed at all students and the university community in general so that they can attend the collections scheduled in the different centres from March 8 – 29.



