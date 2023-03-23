ROYAL Gibraltar Police have arrested their former chief on charges over a serious data breach, reports suggest.

Former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail, 56, was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office, conspiracy to obtain unauthorised access to computer material, and unlawful obtaining of personal data.

Governor Sir David Steel launched an inquiry into the former chief of police’s early retirement in February 2022.

Press reports suggest McGrail’s lawyer Charles Gomez is at New Mole police station.

But the police statement announcing his arrest did not specifically name him.

The official inquiry into his retirement opened its investigation by asking members of the public to come forward with their claims about McGrail.

It was looking at several incidents that happened when the now arrested man was in charge.

They included the data breach but other matters too.

The former commissioner himself had earlier pushed for the inquiry.

The investigating officer of the inquiry, John McVea, former Chief Superintendent of the Northern Ireland police service, arrived on the Rock on March 22 with his team.

Current Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said the investigation would be independent and transparent.

He also reassured the public that his officers would be carrying on as normal.

“Whilst this high-profile case is ongoing, officers will continue with their normal duties, keeping everyone safe and secure,” the police said in a statement.

Retired judge Sir Charles Peter Lawford Openshaw is the commissioner of the inquiry.

