A trivial argument between two Romanian men ended with one being stabbed and the other falling from a third-floor balcony last night.

Paramedics spent 30 minutes treating the fallen man, 40, at the scene in la plaza del Cort in Palma, before rushing him to hospital in critical condition.

The other man, aged 20, was treated for a minor stab wound on his shoulder but did not need further treatment.

Eyewitnesses have suggested that the man who fell was not pushed and managed to inflict the knife wound on the younger man beforehand.

“The truth is that it’s the first time something like this has happened,” said a shocked bar owner.

“This area is usually a thoroughfare, and sometimes it’s noisy, but the neighbourhood is generally very peaceful.”

