1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool garage - € 233,500

Casares, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 233,500

Casas del Mar is located on the coast of Casares, just by the beach. The location gives the properties proximity with a private access to the beach and spectacular first line sea views. This ground floor apartment is fully furnished. It has a total of 149 m2 of which 61 m2 is the large terrace. The living room and dining area has sliding glass-doors to the large private terrace where you have direct access to the garden and pool area. There is a fully equipped kitchen with all appliances included. The apartment offers 1-bedroom with fitted wardrobes and one bathroom. There is direct access to… See full property details