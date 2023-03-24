Mallorca will be the first destination in the world to have hydrogen-powered transport for tourists.

Mini buses running on hydrogen and operated by TUI will be used this summer to transfer tourists between Mallorca airport and hotels.

TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel said it was an opportunity which had been created by the hydrogen plant in Lloseta and explained that the next phase of the project would involve coaches.

“We are pleased that there are tourism groups such as TUI who are committed to green energy for the transport of tourists,” Tourism Minister Iago Negueruela said.

“The decision to adopt hydrogen technology increases this and places us ahead of other tourist destinations.”

It comes as Mallorca plans for one of its biggest summers yet as demand from holidaymakers surges.

Airlines have planned for a blockbuster 30 million passengers to visit the Balearic island this summer, smashing the pre-Covid record set in 2019 by one million.

They have requested 30.8 million seats between the end of March and the end of October, with capacity expected to bulge by 10% in the peak months.

Germans make up the largest source of flights to Mallorca with 146 weekly, followed by the UK.