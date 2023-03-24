EU’s plans to clamp down on drafty homes may cause grief for Spanish property owners where many buildings are poorly insulated.

Under proposed new EU rules, homeowners will be expected to splash some cash to reduce their energy wastage.

Currently, a whopping 80% of Spanish homes don’t meet the EU’s criteria for energy efficiency.

Properties will be required to boost their energy ratings up to at least a category E by 2030 and then push it up to a D by 2033, under plans by the European Council.

Spain has 26 million old and energy deficient buildings and there are up to 2 million homes in poor condition, according to the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

Another challenge is the lack of awareness, adds real estate union UCI.

Over 80% of those surveyed believe that they live in an efficient and sustainable house, and 60% do not know their own energy rating.

Initially the proposal was to restrict sales and rentals of properties that didn’t fit the new rules, but now the EU is leaving the issuing of fines down to each member state.

The EU has recognised the costly investment of green renovations and has stressed the need for financial support and incentives.

Solar panels, insulating windows, thermal insulation, and low-consumption lighting are among the most popular changes people would consider.

85% of property owners, if able to, would be willing to invest in sustainable renovations as such changes can significantly reduce their environmental impact and cut bills, a factor that during a cost-of-living crisis is particularly relevant.

