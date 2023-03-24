A MAN who police caught breaking into a Main Street Gibraltar bar last year will spend 15 weeks in prison.

The Magistrates Court condemned Riyen Lea, 35, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of burglary.

At about 6am on June 4, 2022, a member of the public raised the alarm after he heard the sound of breaking glass at the bar in Main Street.

The police control room alerted officers who sped to the scene.

They found him trying to break into a gaming machine with a crow bar.

Police then arrested Lea and drove him to New Mole House.

Prosecutors then charged him with burglary.

Lea is already in prison so the 15 weeks will be added to his current sentence.

