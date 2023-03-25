2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cala Pi with garage - € 320,000

Cala Pi, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 320,000

This sunny, south-facing apartment is located in a well-kept residential complex with pool near the beach of Cala Pi. The apartment is distributed in a spacious living area with a fully equipped kitchen corner, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, both en suite. There is direct access to the large terrace and private garden and from there to the pool. The apartment offers extras such as fitted wardrobes, utility room with washing machine and a parking space. The apartment is a corner apartment. This means you only have one neighbor and a great view of the green area. An ideal property for those… See full property details