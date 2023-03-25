THE Andalucian coast covers 1,100 kilometers of coastline, between the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic ocean, home to some of the best beaches in Spain.

And Malaga’s Costa del Sol, with 150 kilometres of coastline between the mountains and the sea can now boast to having five of the best beaches in Andalucia.

The prestigious National Geographic magazine has recently listed the best beaches in Andalucia, five of which can be found on Malaga’s coastline, with shores lapped by the Mediterranean Sea.

The list has been devised taking into consideration the beaches ‘easy access’, ‘crystal clear waters’ and the sands’ ‘lightness and color.’

The five beaches that have made the cut in Malaga are:

COSTA DE MARO, NERJA (MALAGA)

CALAHONDA BEACH, NERJA (MALAGA)

BEACH OF LA CALETA (MALAGA)

BAJAMAR BEACH, VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA (MÁLAGA)

BURRIANA BEACH, NERJA (MALAGA)

The remaining 15 sun-kissed beaches that have been highly regarded by National Geographic, considered the best in Andalucia are:

– LOS GENOVESES BEACH, NÍJAR (ALMERÍA)

– ENSENADA DE MÓNSUL, NÍJAR (ALMERÍA)

– EL PLAYAZO, RODALQUILAR (ALMERIA)

– PLAYA DE LOS MUERTOS, CARBONERAS (ALMERIA)

– LA CALETA BEACH (CÁDIZ)

– BEACH OF BOLONIA, TARIFA (CÁDIZ)

– BEACH OF THE LIGHTHOUSE OF TRAFALGAR, BARBATE (CÁDIZ)

– ZAHARA DE LOS ATUNES (CÁDIZ)

– LA GUARDIA BEACH, SALOBREÑA (GRANADA)

– CALETILLA, ALMUÑÉCAR (GRANADA)

– CALA LA RIJANA, GUALCHOS (GRANADA)

– CALAHONDA BEACH, MOTRIL (GRANADA)

– BEACH OF MATALASCAÑAS (HUELVA)

– COSTA DE MAZAGÓN, PALOS DE LA FRONTERA-MATALASCAÑAS (HUELVA)

– ASPERILLO CLIFF, BETWEEN MAZAGON AND MATALASCAÑAS (HUELVA)

READ MORE: