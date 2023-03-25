At 2am on the morning of Sunday March 25, the clocks will jump forward an hour in Spain to 3am, as the country switches to summertime and Spaniards lose 60 minutes of precious sleep.

The change will happen at 1am in the Canary Islands, given that the archipelago is an hour behind mainland Spain and the Balearics.

This is the first time change of 2023, with the second taking place in October, when an hour will be gained as the clocks jump back.

While there has been much talk over recent years – both in Spain and within the European Union – of scrapping the changing of the clocks, for now it is here to stay.

According to Spain’s Official State Bulletin (BOE), where laws and other government acts are published, the time changes will continue to happen twice a year in Spain until at least 2026.

A survey by the CIS state sociological centre released in September revealed that 64% of Spaniards would like to see the time change scrapped, and of these 93% wanted that change to happen immediately.

The time changes are a particular issue for residents of the northwestern Galicia region, which is located just north of Portugal – a country that is on the GMT time zone, like the UK and the Canary Islands.

