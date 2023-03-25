There has been a 31% increase in the number of young Brits (aged 18 – 24) looking to relocate to Europe.

According to research carried out by property portal, kyero.com, growing numbers of young people are considering a move to Europe as the cost-of-living crisis in the UK rages on.

Average house prices on the continent are significantly lower than the British Isles. The average UK property price is £294,000, more than double the average prices in Spain of €120,000, France €102,000, in Portugal €69,500, and Italy €65,000 on Kyero.com.

Property prices are not the only thing enticing Gen Z-ers to hop across the Channel. According to data from Eurostat, the average cost for housing, water, electricity and other fuels in the UK was 68% higher than the rest of Europe.

Companies are increasingly giving employees the opportunity to work remotely, making a move to Europe an option for many young people. Several countries have set up attractive visa schemes for remote workers such as the digital nomad visa in Spain.

