THE UK embassy in Spain will be holding a Facebook Live event so that people can ask questions about exchanging their driving licences for Spanish ones.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday March 29 at 4pm CET, and can be accessed at the Brits in Spain Facebook page (www.facebook.com/britsinspain).

The British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, will be taking part, as well as members of the embassy team.

Holders of UK driving licences resident in Spain were left unable to legally take to the roads on May 1 of last year, as the two countries continued to hammer out a post-Brexit agreement on licence exchange and driver information exchange in the case of traffic offences.

It wasn’t until March 14 that the Spanish Cabinet finally approved an agreement that allowed the victims of this situation to get back onto the roads for a six-month period, during which time they can swap their UK documents for a Spanish one.

The embassy has invited people to ask their questions in the comments section ahead of the Facebook Live event. So far people have been flagging up bureaucratic problems they have encountered during the process, asking for help filling out the necessary forms, and checking which vehicle classes are valid when making the change.

