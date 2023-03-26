MORE and more restaurants are drawn into the gluten-free market by economic incentives and customer requests; with several restaurants in Malaga taking note and including gluten-free dishes in their culinary offering.

The Olive Press checks out five restaurants in Malaga that strive to delight their customers with delicious gluten-free dishes that are well-prepared and are also good value for money.

Vida Libre de Gluten (Gluten Free Living)

This restaurant in Malaga city centre offers more than 5 excellent gluten-free meal options from food to drink and dessert. Their specialities include Quiche, Wok, Maryland Supreme, and Rice Croquettes.

Vegetarian options are also available. With dine-in or takeaway service.

La Plancha Taberna

Located 200 metres from Maria Zambrano station and the Barcelo Málaga hotel, the menu at this eatery is almost 100% gluten-free and boasts first class tapas, good beer and friendly and knowledgeable staff.

Óleo Restaurant

Not only is Óleo possibly one of the best sushi restaurants in Malaga, for the quality of the product, but also one which best understands coeliacs. Located near the port and the Contemporary art center.

El Deo

A classic in Rincón de la Victoria; Restaurante El Deo is one of those few chiringuitos that have gluten-free fried fish on their menu, and with the weather warming up, what better place than to soak up the sun and not have to worry about traces or cross contamination in the foods.



D’Antojo

Located in one of the best areas of the city of Malaga, (Teatinos – city of justice), D’Antojo has created a restaurant concept based on a typical Mediterranean food with a modern approach, offering you top-quality dishes with plenty of gluten free options for celiacs, which can be enjoyed in a warm atmosphere and a friendly service, every day of the week.

