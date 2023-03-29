FUENGIROLA will host ‘The Sanctuary’, a unique performance retreat for NBA players.

For the second year in a row The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has partnered with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Andalucia to host a performance retreat for players.

Through this partnership, the NBPA and a group of its members will once again visit Malaga this summer for a retreat consisting of basketball and cultural activities.

The gruelling off-season training sessions will be held at the Training Center Higueron, called ‘The Sanctuary’, in Fuengirola, a brand-new state-of-the-art facility that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

During the retreat, NBPA members will also have the opportunity to unwind and engage in off-court leisure and tourism activities with their families, companions, and coaches.

Last year saw the retreat attract NBA players from ten different countries and hopes to repeat the success of the combined high-performance training experience with cultural activities this coming summer.

The Secretary-General of Sports for Andalucia, José María Arrabal, has expressed his satisfaction in having the NBPA and its players return to Andalucia.

“Last year’s experience was terrific for everyone, and we are delighted to team up with an Association we deeply respect and appreciate. The players who visit us to train will be more than welcome and I am convinced that the experience will be great for them and will leave a great legacy in grassroots basketball,” Arrabal said.

The NBPA is pleased to announce it is partnering for the second year in a row with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Andalucia, Spain to host “The Sanctuary”, a performance retreat for players.



Learn more: https://t.co/OgYtR3WuXn pic.twitter.com/q28tR55zfr — NBPA (@TheNBPA) March 27, 2023

The Training Center Higueron is exclusively managed by two former professional players, Berni Rodriguez and Jose Calderon, who fully understand the needs of high-level players and coaches to work in optimal conditions.

READ MORE: