EL BESO Beach Estepona will reopen its doors tomorrow, Thursday March 30, and will kick-start the beach season with a chiringuito-opening-party.

The Beso Beach (Kiss beach) concept—with its tribe that surrenders every day to the sun and the sea— originally became famous on Ibiza’s neighbouring island Formentera, and, thanks to its ongoing popularity, expanded across the waters.

It’s privileged location in Estepona, right on the beachfront, means sun-seekers can enjoy Basque-Mediterranean cuisine, as well as many other events organised at the beach club’s unique setting.

Beso Beach events include full moon nights, where everything revolves around the beautiful glow of the moon, ‘Rumba Kiss’ nights with its flamenco vibe, or ‘Latin kiss’ where revellers can dance late into the night to catchy Cuban music.

Designed with a beach aesthetic in mind, this modern beach bar and restaurant in Estepona showcases natural materials, like reed, throughout its interior.

For sand, sun, happiness and good vibes, Beso Beach club is a must-visit this summer.

