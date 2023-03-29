At LIBERTY SEGUROS they know how important it is for you to receive personalised attention and quality service tailored to your individual needs.

Thanks to more than 200 dedicated expat Brokers and Agents all over Spain who really understand your needs and speak your language, you will be able to receive a more bespoke, more agile and more tailored service, with first-hand expert advice – whether in person or by phone, email or WhatsApp.

They will not only recommend the most appropriate insurance for your current circumstances, but will also talk to you about the different covers that you can take out. Many coverages go unnoticed or are simply not asked about because it can be assumed that they will make the policy much more expensive; but this is not always the case.

In addition, whether you need to make a claim or want to modify or clarify a point in your policy, you can always speak directly with the person that you dealt with in the firstplace; the person who knows your case and who will attend to you personally. For your Broker or Agent, you will never be a case number or just another client!

What’s more, LIBERTY SEGUROS looks to always make things that bit better with fantastic offers for both existing and new customers. From now up until 27th June 2023, both new and existing clients who take out a new Car, Home or Life policy with LIBERTY SEGUROS will receive €50 Cashback. Whilst this offer is not available for renewals or replacements, there’s no limit on the number of new policies that can be taken out per customer – and therefore, there’s no limit on cashback rewards.

There are many advantages of relying on a reputable insurer such as LIBERTY SEGUROS, which has high quality products that can be fully customised to your needs and at very affordable prices.

There’s more; you can get a courtesy car – even if your vehicle breaks down – as standard, at no extra cost and book value plus 30% compensation in case of total loss or theft for vehicles over 4 years old. Damages caused by collision with wild animals will be also covered, without the policy holder paying excess either.

With Home policies, LIBERTY SEGUROS offers extended cover for garden and terrace furniture, repair of white goods and TVs and cover for jewellery outside the home. When it comes to Life policies, with LIBERTY SEGUROS you can also opt for Level Term Life Insurance with no premium increase for 10 years, as well as international repatriation cover or cover for critical illness.

It’s not hard to understand why LIBERTY SEGUROS has become in the preferred expat insurer in Spain with over 150,000 international clients.

With this in mind, there couldn’t be a better time to switch to LIBERTY SEGUROS for even greater savings with the very best cover for all your main insurances.

Go to libertyexpatriates.es, call 91 342 25 49 or visit one of the more than 200 dedicated expatriate Brokers and Agents.

* Conditions and minimum premiums will be applied.