BRITISH comedian Ricky Gervais will be making a stop in Spain on his upcoming ‘Armageddon’ tour, thanks to a show in Barcelona on August 31.
Pre-sale tickets for the gig, to be held in the Auditori Forum, will be available from Thursday March 30 via livenation.es, while general sales will start the following day via livenation.es and ticketmaster.es.
The tour will kick off on April 4 in Newcastle at two sold-out shows, and will visit a range of UK cities including Manchester, Liverpool and London, as well as Dublin in Ireland.
The international dates will see the award-winning comedian, director and writer visit the United States, Portugal, Sweden and Germany, among other destinations.
Gervais is the creator and star of The Office, Extras, Derek, and the critically acclaimed recent Netflix hit After Life.
The ‘Armageddon’ show will also be recorded so that it can be released via Netflix, following his hit stand-up specials on the streaming platform ‘Humanity’ and ‘SuperNature’.
