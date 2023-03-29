A total of 16 members of a criminal group located in the province of Jaén have been arrested as part of a Guardia Civil and Policía Nacional joint intervention. 750 kg of hashish have been seized.

The organisation transported the narcotics from Andalucía to Central European countries such as France or Germany. The gang is accused of public health offenses, money laundering and illegal possession of arms among other felonies.

Guardia Civil and Policía Nacional have worked in a joint operation to dismantle the gang. Photo by Flickr:copsadmirer@yahoo.es

The bosses of the organisation are believed to be a Costa del Sol resident and a neighbor of Jaén´s municipality of Andújar.

“The investigation is still not closed. It is likely that more arrests will take place”. Spain’s Delegate in Andalucía Pedro Fernández has said.

Delegate in Andalucía Pedro Fernández has congratulated police authorities for their success in the operation. Photo by Crordon Press Angel Garcia/ZUMA Press Wire.

In total, police forces have seized 750 kg of hashish, 77 kg of weed and 1 kg of meth among other illegal substances. They have also found a number of weapons, bulletproof vests, and over 125,000 euros in cash. The police search has taken place all over Andalucía, in flats, warehouses, business premises and rural properties in Andújar, Linares, Mengíbar, Chimeneas, Jun, Alhaurín de la Torre and Fuengirola.