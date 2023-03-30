2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mahon / Mao - € 241,000

Mahón / Maó, Menorca 2 beds 2 baths € 241,000

Excellent modern and cozy duplex penthouse in a quiet residential area of Mahón. This two-storey penthouse is perfect for those looking for a home with all the amenities at street level. From schools to supermarkets and pharmacies, it has all the necessary facilities within walking distance. The property has an area of 100m2, intelligently distributed to make the most of the space. On the main floor you will find an entrance hall, a bright living-dining room, a separate kitchen with utility room, a double bedroom and a bathroom with shower. Upstairs, you will find the en suite bedroom with… See full property details