A cop has turned himself in after being surrounded by Guardia Civil members in a property in Atarfe, Granada.

The officer allegedly told his partner last night that he wanted to shoot his wife. A police presence was sent and he went to hide in a cortijo owned by the family.

According to El Mundo, he threatened this morning to blow up the property if Guardia Civil officers got close to the building.

He has now been arrested after turning himself in. The officer had previosly been reported by his ex wife for alleged domestic violence.