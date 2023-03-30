A THIEF who stalked middle-aged women walking alone on the streets of Denia has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The 37-year-old Uruguayan national has been charged with four crimes of robbery with violence and a single count of theft.

He’s been jailed by a Denia court with investigators not ruling out further charges.

The man brazenly followed potential targets around Denia and when they were alone, he’d try to snatch their belongings by pulling off bags or jewellery.

A woman complained to the police that she had been assaulted by the thief and suffered injuries after she fell to the ground.

She was taken to Denia Hospital with a broken bone.

Police found a clear connection between her robbery and three other incidents involving middle-aged women.

After one assault, the robber was so focused on beating a hasty retreat that he dropped his mobile phone and left his bicycle.

With the retrieved items and security camera images, the Policia Nacional were able to identify and arrest the thief.