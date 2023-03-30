THE arrival of the Malaga Metro to the city centre has smashed the all-time record of underground users on its first day.

The opening of the Guadalmedina and Atarazanas stations last Monday, March 27, saw some 41,000 people use the underground to travel around the city, even though it was a working day, and became the busiest day ever on the Malaga metro.

In fact, the record-breaking figure represents an increase of 46% compared to the average, which is some 28,000 users/ day.

The increase in the volume of passengers is, however, in line with the forecasts of the Junta, which expects that with the arrival of the metro to the centre the volume of passengers will double from the more than 6.7 million users registered last year to 14 million.

This figure is expected to increase further when the metro reaches the Civil Hospital, estimating the rise to 20 million passengers once the milestone is completed.



The Malaga metro extension means that metro users can now reach the centre of Malaga via the Guadalmedina (next to the Corte Ingles) and Atarazanas (on the Alameda Principal) stations.

