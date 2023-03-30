THE European Union is turning its attention to Gibraltar’s post-Brexit treaty after the Windsor framework sweetened relations with the UK.

That is the opinion of Gibraltar’s Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia who visited the European Parliament in Brussels for a series of meetings connected to EU treaty talks.

While in the Belgian capital he spoke at the Committee of the Regions UK Contact Group and marked 25 years since the Good Friday agreement with other delegates.

Talks on Gibraltar’s EU treaty are dragging on for a third year no agreement in sight.

Garcia explained to the contact group that Gibraltar was now the main remaining area of unfinished Brexit business.

He said that after the Windsor agreement settled the Northern Ireland situation for the time being, Brussels was keen to sort out the Gibraltar situation.

The Deputy Chief Minister explained to delegates the plan was to remove the frontier and have Schengen controls at the airport and port.

He said he hoped to seal the deal as soon as possible.

Garcia also took part in a free and frank chat with representatives from other British offices based in Brussels.

These included delegates from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

Garcia said: “It is clear that UK-EU relations have improved considerably after the conclusion of the Windsor framework.

“This new spirit may impact positively on the separate Gibraltar negotiations.

“In the meantime it remains very relevant to continue to exchange views with the institutions and regions of Europe,” he added.

READ MORE: