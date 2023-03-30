HOLY Week in Malaga will begin with stable weather that will last until Easter Tuesday, April 4.

From today, Thursday March 30, onwards, the easterly wind which has brought cooler temperatures to the coast over the last few days will change to westerly which will see a rise in the mercury.

According to Spain’s Met office, AEMET, elevated temperatures will be noticeable, especially along the Costa del Sol as of tomorrow, Friday, with highs of 29ºC forecast.

Inland temperatures will also be above normal this weekend, with highs of 27ºC expected in Antequera.

The summer-like temperatures will drop slightly as of Palm Sunday when the Levante is expected to return.

Inland temperatures will also start to drop by 2-3ºC as of Sunday, but will still remain above average for the time of year.

Next week will start with temperatures more typical of the season, around 20-22ºC, only to rise again in the second half of the Holy Week due to the entry of another warm air mass.

The month of March in general has been a very warm and dry month with minimum rainfall, and the forecasts are for an equally dry start to April.

