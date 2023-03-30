TWO bodies have been retrieved from the Atlantic Coast of southern Spain, marking a dark day for the Bay of Cadiz.

A tragic coincidence that has resulted in two deaths, one found in Cadiz’s most popular beach, La Caleta, situated between the castles of San Sebastian and Santa Catalina and the other grim discovery found in San Fernando.

The first warning was received at around 6.30pm yesterday, March 29, alerting to the discovery of a lifeless body that had washed-up on the shore of La Caleta beach.

Medics were called to the scene, but could only certify the death of a man of about 55 years of age who, according to official sources, was believed to have been canoeing at the time of his death, though the actual cause of death is still unknown.

Half an hour later, at 7pm, the 112 emergency services received a second call, this time from a member of the local fire brigade alerting to the discovery of a lifeless body floating in the water off San Fernando.

Salvamento Marítimo was in charge of rescuing the corpse of this second victim, confirmed to be the body of a 70 year-old man. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

READ MORE: