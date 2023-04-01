SPAIN’S Easter break, which officially got underway at 3pm on Friday, is set to be a record-breaking one for the tourism sector, as the coronavirus pandemic is finally left behind and figures for the industry are set to equal if not exceed those of 2019, the year before Covid-19 hit.

According to the CEHAT Spanish hotel and tourism accommodation confederation, the forecasts for this week are of 80% occupation, with the figure as high as 90% for campsites and 65% for inland destinations.

International flight bookings were reported to be just 3% below those of 2019 for the same Easter period, while domestic bookings were actually 12% above.

Meanwhile, state rail operator Renfe will be offering nearly two million seats on high-speed trains such as the AVE and Avlo services, as well as shorter routes such as Intercity between March 31 and April 10, according to figures cited in online daily El Español.

As for the roads, a total of 16 million journeys are expected over the Easter break in Spain, according to figures from the DGT, with 4.3 million this weekend alone. The first phase of this busy period started at 3pm on Friday, and will end at midnight on April 2.

