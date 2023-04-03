A DECOMPOSED body originating from the Vega Baja area has been found on a landfill site in the north of Alicante province.

Authorities were called on Sunday morning after workers at the Piedra Negra landfill facility in Xixona discovered the corpse.

Early indications are that it corresponds to that of a middle-aged man.

The body was part of a consignment sent 100 kilometres from the Dolores treatment plant in the Vega Baja region which receives waste from across the area.

One unconfirmed suggestion is that the corpse may have been part of a transfer from Torrevieja to Dolores.

The Guardia Civil is conducting inquiries and more specific details will be obtained once an autopsy is carried out by coroners in Alicante.

Two years ago, the skull of a 68-year-old Finnish woman who lived in Torrevieja was discovered at Xixona, with her husband arrested for her murder.

Sunday’s discovery was the second body to be found at a Valencian region waste treatment facility within three weeks.

On March 14, staff at the Algimia d’Alfara plant in Valencia province spotted a dismembered body amongst the rubbish.

There’s been no word since as to who it was and where it originally came from.

