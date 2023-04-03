SINGER Shakira has bid an emotional farewell to Spain and Barcelona after jetting out of the country on a private plane with sons Milan and Sasha.

The performer is reportedly moving permanently to Miami after last year’s split with footballer Gerard Pique after he admitted cheating on her.

The 46-year-old singer flew out of Barcelona on Sunday lunchtime to an undisclosed destination and posted a goodbye on social media.

Shakira said: “I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same one we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside my family, friends and the sea.”

“Today we start a new chapter in search of their happiness.”

“Thank you to everyone that surfed with me in the Barcelona waves, the city in which I learned that friendship is longer than love.”

“Thanks to everyone that helped me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.”

“Thanks to all my Spanish fans that gave me their loyalty and love.”

“For you guys, it’s only a see you later and like my father said many times, we’ll see you on the curves.”

Her ex-partner Pique is said to be angry about her sudden Miami move- allegedly so that their sons aged ten and eight could start school there in a week’s time.

Shakira’s ‘only a see you later’ comments are very true as she faces her continuing Barcelona court battle over alleged unpaid taxes of €14.5 million dating back to between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors want her to be fined €24 million for defrauding tax authorities and also want her jailed for eight years.

Shakira says she did not pay taxes in Spain during that time because she was living in the Bahamas.

Prosecutors have argued that she moved to Spain in 2011 due to her relationship with Pique, but kept her tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

