4 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 440,000

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 4 beds 2 baths € 440,000

Excellent opportunity to get an apartment of 147 m2 located in the sought after area of Casco Antiguo, for sale.The property has 3 double bedrooms and one single, 2 bathrooms (1 of them en suite), fully equipped kitchen, terrace of 3.74m2, storage room and elevator.Extras: Individual air conditioning in the living room and in the three bedrooms, centralized gas heating, double glazed aluminum windows, marble floors.The Old Town is one of the 5 districts that make up the city of Palma and contains 13 of the 89 neighborhoods of the city.It is characterized by its numerous intertwined narrow… See full property details