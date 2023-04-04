HOLIDAY accommodation rentals in Spain have already reached 80% occupancy for Easter with average prices around €130 per night, according to the Holidu holiday rental portal.

The most popular area for April is the Valencian Community- including the Costa Blanca- with a 91% occupation rate, followed by Andalucia with 87% and the Balearic Islands on 85%.

Next are the Canary Islands and the Basque Country, both with 83% in fourth place, and Catalunya in fifth position, which is registering 81% occupancy for Easter.

In terms of prices, the cheapest regions for April, are Galicia with an average of €104 per night, followed by Murcia on €106 and the Canary Islands at €109.

The Balearic and Canary Islands have always been a popular destination among domestic and foreign tourists, but this year they are ‘especially attractive for their warm temperatures and tourist housing prices’, according to Holidu.

According to the April data obtained, the destinations that stand out on the islands are Tenerife and Lanzarote with 81% occupancy, Menorca with 80%, Mallorca (79%), Ibiza (78%), Gran Canaria (75%) and Formentera (77%).

The Spanish archipelagos have a wide range of holiday apartments and it is possible to find both a luxurious villa with private pool and an apartment in middle of a city area.

Among the most expensive destinations, Ibiza tops the list with an average price of €363 per night, followed by Mallorca (€201), while at the other end of the scale, Tenerife comes in at €104.

The tourist who travels to Spain at this time stays an average of seven nights in their rental home and, in most cases, they are considered domestic trips since they are made by Spanish residents within the country (+ 90%).

This is explained by the trend of ‘staycation’ or proximity trips, which have gained strength in recent years and refers to ‘staying and not making long trips, but rather taking advantage of local tourist offers’.

READ MORE: