3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pego with pool - € 340,000

Pego, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 340,000

This beautiful Villa consists of a lounge with patio doors leading to the pool. There is also a separate kitchen, a family shower room, two bedrooms one with an ensuite shower room. The Patio doors opening onto the magnificent terrace and pool with views from the terrace that are truly breathtaking having panoramic vistas of the surrounding mountains, valley and Mediterranean. These are, without doubt, some of the most spectacular views to be found in this part of the Costa Blanca.The terrace also has a summer kitchen for alfresco dining in the warm Spanish evenings. On the lower floor,… See full property details