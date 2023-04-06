1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage - € 159,000

Dénia, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 159,000

A new development of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in a popular and desirable residential area of Denia. The block is built on 3 levels, with ground floor apartments having a private garden, first floor have a terrace and the penthouses have a roof terrace. It is a gated complex with communal pool and gardens and each apartment has a private parking space. 1 Bedroom apartments from 159,000 euros 2 Bedroom apartments from 239,000 euros For more information contact Steve on 657 958 094 or email steve@costeraproperties.com[IW]… See full property details