2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool garage - € 235,000

Calahonda, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 235,000

This apartment is spectacularly situated, beachside Calahonda. It opens out to beautiful gardens and the gorgeous pool. The sea can be seen beyond the gardens and this tranquil location is perfect for enjoying those long summer evenings. There is a big terrace at the front and a utility room, followed by the spacious, open plan lounge area and kitchen. The kitchen is modern and the apartment enjoys it's original, minimalistic design, which is very well suited to a modern style of living. There is a lovely curved seating area which opens up onto an interior terrace and a beautiful stone… See full property details