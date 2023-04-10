2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mil Palmeras with pool - € 269,900

Mil Palmeras, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 269,900

Contemporary style top floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and private rooftop solarium located in Mil Palmeras (Alicante) just 400 metres from the beautiful beach at Mil Palmeras and close to all amenities. The apartment was recently constructed in 2018 and the interior layout comprises of a spacious open plan lounge and dining area with patio doors giving access to the terrace of 13m2, modern American style kitchen, Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, another double bedroom and a separate guest bathroom. The terrace has an external staircase giving access to the extensive rooftop solarium of… See full property details