WHEN Teresa B booked an eye test at Specsavers Ópticas in Javea, she had no idea it would lead to saving her sight and potentially her life.

Teresa first noticed a slightly blurred area in the vision in her left eye and suspected it could be the start of cataracts. But during the comprehensive eye test, the optical team noticed that there had been a significant deterioration of in the clarity of her vision and a she was experiencing distortion of her peripheral vision.

‘After a very thorough eye test at Specsavers Ópticas in Javea, I was told that I should see an eye specialist as soon as possible, as the results needed investigating. The following day I visited a private eye specialist who advised me to go to A&E as soon as possible, as she suspected there was a tumour in my eye.’

Teresa was referred to Hospital La Fe in Valencia where it was confirmed she had choroidal melanoma, the most common kind of eye cancer in adults. ‘I was told that I would be admitted to the hospital for a course of radiation therapy called ocular brachytherapy, over the course of five days, to stop the tumour growing.

‘I had further tests to see if the treatment had been successful, followed by an injection in my eye to prevent further damage from the radiation treatment. The team were pleased with the results and were able to tell me that everything is OK. I will now have regular six-monthly check-ups at the hospital, and a further eye injection every four months.

‘I have lost a very small amount of sight in my eye and the blurring in the lower part of my left eye is permanent, but it’s not too bad and I’m so grateful for the excellent care I received.’

Isabel Fenollar, store director of Specsavers Ópticas, says she was so pleased Teresa came in to store when she noticed a change in her vision. ‘Unless your vision has changed, you may not give your eyes much thought when it comes to health. But your eyes can actually tell us a lot about your general health, even if they don’t feel any different. That’s why it’s so important to have your eyes tested regularly.

‘The tumour wouldn’t have been picked up without us carrying out a comprehensive eye test, which includes using the latest technology to check the front and back of the eye for any health problems, too.’

Teresa agrees and says: ‘I would strongly advise anyone to have regular eye checks. If I hadn’t visited Specsavers this condition may not have become evident for a considerable amount of time and the damage to my eye could have been irreversible and the cancer could have spread to other parts of my body.

‘I am so grateful to the optometrist Cecilia Navarro for the thorough eye test and being so efficient in referring me and helping me to understand the importance of getting further tests and treatment as soon as possible.’

Opticians at Specsavers Ópticas carry out thorough eye tests that provide professional, comprehensive checks of your eyes and vision. The test lasts about 20 minutes and includes the use of specialist equipment to examine eye health and to determine the correct lens strength and type for you. Your optician will also answer any questions and address any specific problems you may be having with your vision. If necessary, the optician will refer you directly for further medical examination to an ophthalmologist.

Regular check-ups with Specsavers Ópticas can help you to maintain clear and comfortable vision. For most people, it’s advisable to have an eye test every two years, but it’s best to attend earlier if any eye problems occur or if advised by your optometrist. There are six stores on the Costa Blanca, in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia. Visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest store and book an eye test.