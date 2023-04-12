GIBRALTAR made its presence felt at the biggest annual cruise gathering in the world as it tried to attract more ships to its shores.

Minister for Business and Tourism Vijay Daryanani led the charge at the Seatrade Global in Miami, Florida.

CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board Kevin Bossino and Captain of the Port John Ghio helped represent Gibraltar’s offering to 25 cruise lines in the marketing drive.

The Seatrade Global from April 8-11 attracted 13,000 cruise professionals from around the world.

Daryanani called the event ‘an intense few days of marketing and networking in what is a seriously challenging industry’ in a government statement.

“We want to attract more calls,” he said.

“It is as simple as that, but we know we have to work hard all the time, non-stop, for this to happen in what is a dynamic and ongoing situation.”

The Gibraltar team was able to learn about the latest innovations and trends in the cruise industry.

“I am not prepared to settle for what we currently have and that is why I will continue to take every possible opportunity to put Gibraltar’s case forward,” Daryanani continued.

“I met with 25 cruise companies at this conference in a gruelling schedule of meetings.”

He added that it was ‘necessary’ for Gibraltar to attend these conference to show ‘the Government’s commitment to the cruising sector is unquestionable’.

Cruise liners bring a steady flow of tourists to the Rock throughout the year that help keep the economy afloat.

Daryanani took on the role just as the pandemic hit, forcing him to work even harder to captain Gibraltar’s return to normal after its effects subsided.

