The PP’s latest mayoral candidate is a departure from their usual professed traditional values: the former gay porn star Antonio Moreno.

Six years on from his time known by his stage name Hector de Silva, Moreno is now standing for the mayorship of Carcelen, Albacete.

The pretty, rural township of 652 souls comes complete with its own castle and is just 100km (60 miles) south east of Valencia.

Antonio Moreno, stage name Hector de Silva, is standing as PP candidate for mayor of a small village in Albacete. Credit: Twitter

He moved to the remote village with his partner after he hung up his set pass in 2017.

The former gay porn star seamlessly moved into forest fire fighting after he retired and is now a livestock farmer.

“I was born in the city of Albacete but when I arrived here I fell in love with this village and its natural environment, which is spectacular,” the 38-year-old said.

“I discovered that an aunt of mine had been given up for adoption to a family in Carcelén, I looked for her here and I found her.”

But the media attention that has come his way since the PP announced his candidacy has not surprised him.

“I knew that this could happen since it’s a part of my past, from six years ago.”

“I take my past as a porn actor normally, because my family – who supported me – knew about it and I have always told them about it.

“It was a stage in my life that I don’t regret because I learned a lot,” Moreno said.

Moreno will be campaigning to reduce property taxes and bring jobs and people back to Carcelen. Credit: Twitter

“When I arrived in town, everyone knew about it and I’ve always talked about it as something normal,” he added.

But the farmer has big plans for the village, should he win the municipal election next month.

Moreno has campaigned on reducing property taxes in the village, which he has described as ‘neglected’, and halting the slow population decline.

“There are fewer and fewer people here because there is no work to attract families with children.”

“Carcelen has many possibilities because it has nature, heritage and its August festivals that could be more widely known,” he added.

He will face off against incumbent PSOE candidate and current 12-year mayor Maria Dolores Gomez Piqueras on May 28.

READ MORE: