A DENIA trawler got an unwanted catch on Wednesday morning after discovering two bodies in the sea, some six miles off the coast.

The crew of the Herminio y Dolores found the two bodies in their nets which were casting around the seabed at a depth of 100 metres.

Emergency services were notified with the Guardia Civil and a forensic team including a coroner waiting for the trawler when it docked at Denia.

The bodies were of two men and both had Nigerian documentation on them.

At the end of March, four bodies were found in Denia fishing boat nets.

It’s presumed, like in Wednesday’s case, that the victims were all trying to get to Spain from North Africa by boat.