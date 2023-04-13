SPAIN’S King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have confirmed that they will be attending the coronation of King Charles III in London on May 6.

Sources from the Spanish Royal Household communicated the news to the EFE agency on Tuesday, adding to the steady stream of guest confirmations for the historic event that also includes royals from Belgium, Denmark and Sweden, among other countries.

The invitation by King Charles III of foreign monarchs to the coronation is a break with tradition. Among those reported to be attending include King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Crown Prince Akshino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan.

Felipe and Letizia, who were also in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September of last year, are planning to arrive in London the night before the coronation and stay in London for around 24 hours.

King Felipe (r), Queen Letizia (c) and emeritus king Juan Carlos at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September. Cordon Press image

The Spanish king is due to attend the Copa del Rey final in Seville on the night of May 6, according to EFE.

While there was speculation that Spain’s former king and queen, Juan Carlos and Sofia, could also attend the coronation, EFE reported that they are not among the 2,000 invitees.

Juan Carlos, the disgraced self-styled ‘emeritus king’ who has been living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi since 2020, is due to meet in private with King Charles III next Tuesday in London.

He is then scheduled to make only his second visit to Spain since a series of financial scandals forced him out of the country.

Read more: