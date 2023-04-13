BENIDORM City Council has launched a new awareness campaign to keep the city’s streets clean including a plea to smokers not to discard cigarette butts on the ground.

The campaign has launched a slogan which suggest the butts could end up in the sea, and therefore cause pollution.

It follows a recently announced initiative telling dog owners to clear up their pet’s mess.

Over 30 new litter bins have been installed in recent days to take the number to over 1,500 across the city.

BENIDORM STREET BIN

Benidorm’s Street Cleaning councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate said: “We are putting litter bins in all neighbourhoods accompanied by a campaign to raise awareness about using them and to avoid throwing cigarette butts on the ground.”

Areas with a lack of bins like the Ciudad Jardin-Saladar district have been targeted.

The councillor added that the aim ‘is that nothing should be thrown on the ground to make the city better’.

“Bins that have been vandalised or damaged through accidents are being replaced as soon as possible,” he said.

