3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cabezo de Torres with pool garage - € 245,000

Cabezo de Torres, Murcia 3 beds 3 baths € 245,000

if you are looking for a duplex in el cabezo de torres? Then do not miss this fantastic duplex with swimming pool, housing available to enter to live, do not miss this great opportunity. sold semi-furnished with quality furniture for your comfort. It is a house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (including garage). The interior of the house is designed with large and bright spaces in which the family life is the protagonist It has 3 exceptional terraces On the ground floor of the house we will have the garage, a large living-dining room very bright, open plan kitchen with a large island, 1… See full property details