A British cyclist died after being hit by a hit-and-run driver in Almeria province on Sunday.

The accident happened in Turre at around 10.30am when the 69-year-old was knocked off his bike some 500 metres from the Levante fire station.

Attending paramedics were unable to save his life.

No details have been provided as to whether the British national was on holiday or a Spanish resident.

Several witnesses saw the 66-year-old motorist on the AL-6113 carry on his journey without stopping to provide help to the victim.

He appeared before a court in Vera on Monday and was granted bail as he was not classified as a flight risk because he lived locally.

The driver is being investigated for negligent homicide and abandoning the scene of an accident.