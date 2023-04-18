A 24-year-old man stabbed his mother to death on Sunday evening inside a cabin at Los Carasoles campsite in Enguera, Valencia province.

The assailant- said to have issues with drugs and his mental health- then phoned his older brother to confess to the crime, who then called emergency services.

Guardia Civil officers arrested the aggressor at the scene with paramedics unable to do anything to save the life of the 54-year-old victim, named as Cristina.

He is said to have stabbed his mother five times at the cabin which had been bought as a holiday home, with the family coming from near-by Chella.

Only the mother and her youngest son were in the home at the time of the assault.

Eye-witnesses said they saw Guardia officers shout at the son, called Marcos, to exit the cabin.

He obliged and was handcuffed as he confessed to officers that he had killed his mother.

Campsite residents said they saw Cristina go for a walk on Sunday afternoon with some of her neighbours and buy some sandwiches to share with Marcos in the cabin.

They added that she was acutely aware of her son’s state and that she had to remind him to take medication prescribed by his doctor.