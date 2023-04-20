MIA, the abandoned cat who was horribly scalded with boiling oil in an appalling case of animal cruelty, is doing well and has a new expectant owner lined up.
As the Olive Press reported last issue, a Good Samaritan brought the poor moggy to Cat Protection Pollensa after finding her in the street.
Volunteers at the cat shelter were horrified when vets told them that it seemed the friendly feline had been deliberately attacked.
Mia is having her bandages and dressings changed every two weeks and is on the mend.
“She is being amazing,” volunteer Toni Beech told the Olive Press.
“Just really chilled and loving still. She’s eating and drinking great.”
Once she’s ready, Mia will go to a loving new home after a woman was chosen to adopt her.
There is still no word on catching her attacker, however.
READ MORE:
- One of Spain’s ‘kings of hashish’ who had escaped from jail caught on the Costa del Sol after dramatic car chase
- Ex-King Carlos I raises hackles on his unwelcome return to Spain from exile in Abu-Dhabi
- ‘They get what they deserve’: Expats scathing over post-Brexit Brit couple facing deportation from Spain after failing to get residency permits