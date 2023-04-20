A BRITISH man has been granted conditional bail after being arrested in connection with the death of a doorman at TOWIE star Elliot Wright’s Mijas restaurant- Olivia’s La Cala- on Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old Brit with the initials HGJ.S who was born in England fled the scene at around 12.30am after striking 55-year-old Jose Rafael ‘Pisani’ Prado who was attempting to break up a fight at Oliva’s.

The father-of-two was said to have been punched and fell, banging his head against the corner of a table.

According to sources, an ambulance took ‘up to an hour’ to arrive and ‘Pisani’ was taken to Malaga’s Regional Hospital, but died there due to a serious head trauma.

The alleged assailant fled the scene but was identified and arrested by the Guardia Civil at a Marbella address on Tuesday.

He appeared before a Fuengirola judge on Wednesday and was released after prosecutors did not object, with the Brit having his passport taken away and ordered to report to court on the first day of each month.

The man spoke briefly at the hearing when he was asked a few questions about his personal circumstances by his lawyer.

He’s being investigated for reckless homicide as well as a crime against public health following Tuesday’s detention by the Guardia when officers a small quantity of drugs at his property.

