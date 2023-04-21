The well-known Chiringuito el Nini burnt down this morning on San Pedro Alcantara’s seafront.

Residents spotted the fire around 3.30am and called firefighters, who quickly attended the scene.

But their rapid intervention came too late to save the restaurant, which was destroyed completely.

The beach bar had a thatched roof, which facilitated the spread of the fire.

Firefighters finally put out the flames in the early hours of the morning.

This is how the chiringuito looked before the fire.

“We are investigating what caused the fire that has fully devastated the beach bar. We will not be giving any further statement until Monday” a Policia Nacional spokesman told the Olive Press.

Marbella’s Fire Brigade has confirmed to this newspaper that the fire is now completely under control.