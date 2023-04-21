A 22-YEAR-OLD woman has died after falling 30 meters and hitting her head while climbing in El Chorro, Malaga.

The woman was scaling the ‘Arab Stairs’ in the municipality of Alora when she fell to her death.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11:30 am on April 20 but were unable to save the woman’s life.

Last February a 29-year-old woman died in El Chorro after sustaining a fatal head injury from a falling rock.

In December of last year a man also died in the same spot after falling 60 meters.

