A GIBRALTAR diving company plans to help out a local marine protection charity to clean up one of the Rock’s last undeveloped bits of coastline to celebrate Earth Day.

Diving with Nic will team up with The Nautilus Project on April 23 to clear away rubbish from Rosia Bay, a historic location where Admiral Nelson’s remains were reclaimed from from a barrel of rum.

The established deep sea diving company adopted the bay as part of PADI’s Adopt the Blue program that recognises how divers have an important role to play in keeping our oceans clean.

It is the 102nd beach clean in Gibraltar and volunteers are welcome to help out.

“One of the most pressing issues facing our environment is the amount of pollution in our oceans,” Diving with Nic said in a statement.

“Rosia Bay is a beautiful location steeped in history, having played a significant role in several military campaigns, including the Battle of Trafalgar.”

But he said the ‘picturesque spot’ is potentially now under threat.

“In recent years, there have been proposals to fill in the bay and create new land for development, which has raised concerns among local residents and environmental groups,” the diving company added.

The team of volunteer divers will help The Nautilus Project remove as much rubbish as possible to help protect marine life.

The last time the two groups teamed up they removed an impressive 460kg of rubbish from the bay in just 90 minutes.

“Every bit of litter removed helps to protect the local ecosystem and prevent harm to marine animals,” Diving with Nic said on its website.

But the diving company said his efforts are also about educaion.

“By raising awareness about the need to reduce plastic use, recycle, and dispose of rubbish correctly, we can all take small steps to create a cleaner, more sustainable world,” Diving with Nic added.

“As we celebrate Earth Day, let us all remember the critical role that we play in protecting our planet and taking small steps to preserve it for future generations.”

