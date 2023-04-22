PART of the renowned Smart Group and in partnership with U.S. charter booking platform Boatsetter, the boating enthusiasts offer everything from yacht brokerage and boat maintenance services for private owners to a selection of fabulous charter experiences.

The Smart Yachting Marbella team will continue to focus on the acquisition and sales of yachts, as well as management services including full annual maintenance by qualified in-house mechanics, customisation services including upholstery, painting, wrapping, electrical and demotic systems, short- and long-term mooring options, winter storage and expert advice on charter options.



Meanwhile, the Smart Charter Marbella team – together with support from Boatsetter – will take care of the day charters operating out of Puerto Banús. A selection of amazing experiences is available to choose from, including half-day charters, sunset boat trips, romantic couple’s cruises and family boat trips to name just a few!



Director of Sales, Tim Hope, comments, “We are very pleased with the warm welcome we received in Marbella and the success of our first season on the Costa del Sol. This year, we are focussing on making further connections with private clients and brokers alike, and continue on our mission to help our customers have the best time on the Mediterranean Sea – whether they are boat owners or charter guests!”



Smart Yachting and Smart Charter Marbella are part of the renowned Smart Group, which was founded in Ibiza in 2013 and also includes the Balearic Islands’ largest private boat rental company, Smart Charter Ibiza. With over 50 privately owned boats in the company’s fleet, the company gives private owners and charter guests access to an impressive and varied portfolio.



Established in 2018, the partnership with U.S. company Boatsetter has helped the fast-growing business expand its reach beyond Europe and into the American market.

This year, the Smart team is proud to celebrate ten years of business, continuous growth and countless unforgettable memories made.

For further information visit www.smartyachting.com, www.smartchartermarbella.com and Boatsetter.com.